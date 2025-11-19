Man arrested in 2021 homicide of missing person in Kent, WA

The Brief A Des Moines man was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the 2021 disappearance of Austin Leming in Kent. Kent detectives found blood and evidence in the suspect's apartment, linking him to Leming's last known location. Leming's remains are still missing; authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Kent Police Tip Line or Crime Stoppers.



A Des Moines man is now in custody in connection to the 2021 murder of a missing person in Kent.

The suspect was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the disappearance of 36-year-old Austin Leming, who hasn't been seen since December 2021.

Austin Leming

Leming's last known location was reported to be in Puyallup, where there were indications that he might be missing under suspicious circumstances. He was then traced to an apartment in Kent.

During the intense, four-year investigation, Kent detectives uncovered that Leming was last known to be with the 46-year-old suspect, and a search of his apartment led to the discovery of blood and evidence that Leming was in the apartment prior to his disappearance.

Kent police and Valley SWAT arrested the suspect on Monday, Nov. 17, after surrounding his home. He has a long criminal history stretching back to the early 2000s, including 14 felonies for assault, eluding, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest marks a significant step in the lengthy investigation into Leming's disappearance, where police pursued all types of leads, served multiple search warrants, and conducted many interviews in attempts to find him.

"This case is a perfect example of the dedication and commitment our detectives have to bring closure to the family of the victim, and justice to those who committed this heinous crime. We continue to work to locate Austin’s remains as we support his family through this difficult time," said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla.

However, Leming's remains have still not been located. Anyone with information about the case or Austin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808, KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-8477. If your tip is urgent, call 911.

