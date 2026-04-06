Seattle Weather: First 70 degree day of the season

The Brief High pressure shifts inland, bringing more clouds but mostly dry conditions with a slight chance of a stray shower north of Seattle late Monday into early Tuesday. Warmer southwest flow is expected to push temperatures to around 70 degrees Monday, marking the season’s first such reading ahead of the typical mid-April timing. Winds will increase Monday evening with gusts near 40 mph in the Strait and breezy conditions east of the Cascades, followed by cooler, more typical temperatures later in the week.



After a beautiful weekend, the high pressure ridge will slide a little more inland, allowing for more high clouds. Skies will remain dry with just a slight chance of a very weak convergence zone to bring a stray shower late Monday, early Tuesday north of Seattle.

High clouds expected around the region on Monday with skies staying dry. (FOX13 Seattle)

When will Seattle hit 70 degrees?

A stronger southwest flow will lead to a nice warm-up on Monday. It is likely Seattle will see its first 70 degree day of the season. On average, we usually see our first 70 reading around April 14th. The earliest it has ever hit 70 degrees was back on February 27, 1968.

Forecasting our first 70 degree day of the season on Monday.

Winds will increase beginning Monday evening through the Strait with breezy gusts near 40 mph. By late night Monday into early Tuesday, the winds will become breezy just east of the Cascades.

Breezy winds along the Strait on Monday evening with gusts near 40 mph.

We are likely to see our first 70 degree day of the season on Monday. A shift in the winds by Tuesday will lead to slightly cooler, more normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

After our first 70 degree day of the season on Monday, more normal temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week.