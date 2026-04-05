Seattle Weather: Warming Monday following sunny, mild Easter weekend

After a sunny Saturday, the ridge of high pressure will weaken a bit on Sunday, allowing in a few high clouds. While we may see a few more clouds for the Easter Holiday, skies will remain dry for all the Easter egg hunts.

The ridge of high pressure will weaken enough to allow a few high clouds to move in. (FOX13 Seattle)

Folks who may be heading out to sunrise services will need an extra layer. By the afternoon, highs will warm nicely into the upper 60s.

It will be mild and sunny with high clouds in Seattle over Easter Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A beautiful end to a nice weekend with comfortable afternoon highs near the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A dry and mild Easter Sunday around Western Washington.

Monday will remain warm with highs approaching 70 degrees for the first time this season. While the week will be mainly dry, a cooler northwest flow will return highs to near normal.

A mild end to the weekend with a mainly dry week ahead.

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