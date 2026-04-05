Nolan Schanuel sacrifice fly gives Angels 8-7 win over Seattle Mariners in 11 innings

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The Brief Nolan Schanuel drove in automatic runner Adam Frazier with a one-out sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to lift the Angels to an 8-7 walk-off win over the Mariners. Gabe Speier walked Zach Neto intentionally to open the bottom of the 11th, and both runners advanced on Ozwald Peraza’s sacrifice bunt. Shaun Anderson struck out Cal Raleigh with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th.



Nolan Schanuel drove in automatic runner Adam Frazier with a one-out sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-7 walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Mariners left-hander Gabe Speier (0-2) walked Zach Neto intentionally to open the bottom of the 11th, and both runners advanced on Ozwald Peraza’s sacrifice bunt.

Schanuel, who grounded into a double play with runners on first and third to end the eighth, lofted a fly ball to left fielder Randy Arozarena, whose throw home was off line.

Shaun Anderson (1-0) struck out Cal Raleigh with the bases loaded to end the top of the 11th. Anderson gave up a run in two innings pitched.

Mike Trout, who doubled and scored in the third, exited in the eighth after being hit on the left hand by Casey Legumina’s 94-mph fastball. X-rays were negative, and Trout is listed as day-to-day.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th, Seattle scoring on Randy Arozarena’s RBI single and the Angels on Logan O’Hoppe’s sacrifice fly.

The Angels were one out away from victory in the top of the ninth when Raleigh blooped a two-out double and Julio Rodriguez poked Sam Bachman’s 91-mph slider to left for an RBI single and a 6-6 tie. Mariners closer Andres Munoz threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

Cole Young hit a three-run homer to give the Mariners a 5-4 lead in the fifth, but Jo Adell and Frazier drove in the runs with singles in the home half.

Seattle’s Leo Rivas hit a two-run single in the second.

Jorge Soler hit RBI singles in the first and third before the Angels took a 4-2 lead in the fourth when Josh Lowe scored on Rivas’ fielding error at third and Schanuel hit a two-out RBI single.

Up next

Seattle's Logan Gilbert (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will oppose Jacob deGrom (0-0 5.79 ERA) in a series opener Monday at Texas. Jose Soriano (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will oppose Atlanta's Chris Sale (2-0, 0.75 ERA) at home Monday to kickoff a three-game set.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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