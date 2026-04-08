Lanes of southbound I-5 in Seattle blocked by burning car

The Brief A car fire on the left shoulder of southbound I-5 near NE 45th St caused the closure of the two leftmost lanes and significant traffic backups reaching N 80th St. Emergency crews extinguished the flames within minutes and redirected traffic, but lanes remain blocked while the wreckage is cleared. Officials have not yet determined a specific timeline for when the freeway will fully reopen to commuters.



A burning car blocked lanes of southbound I-5 near Seattle's University District.

Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a burning car on the left shoulder of I-5 near NE 45th St. City crews quickly redirected traffic and extinguished the flames within minutes.

According to officials, the two leftmost lanes of I-5 had to be closed while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

WSDOT's travel map shows southbound traffic was backed up as far north as N 80th St. Drivers should expect delays passing through the area.

The freeway was fully reopened around 3:17 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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