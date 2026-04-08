Lanes of southbound I-5 in Seattle blocked by burning car
SEATTLE - A burning car blocked lanes of southbound I-5 near Seattle's University District.
Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a burning car on the left shoulder of I-5 near NE 45th St. City crews quickly redirected traffic and extinguished the flames within minutes.
According to officials, the two leftmost lanes of I-5 had to be closed while crews cleaned up the wreckage.
WSDOT's travel map shows southbound traffic was backed up as far north as N 80th St. Drivers should expect delays passing through the area.
The freeway was fully reopened around 3:17 p.m.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.