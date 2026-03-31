Seattle Mariners commit to top prospect Colt Emerson with eight-year extension

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The Brief The Mariners signed top prospect Colt Emerson to an eight-year extension worth a reported $95 million that will keep him with the team through at least the 2033 season. It's the largest contract ever for a player with zero MLB service time, surpassing Jackson Chourio's eight-year, $83 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers signed in 2023. We felt that this was the right time to put something in front of Colt that kept him part of what’s happening with the Mariners through the prime years of his career," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said.



The Seattle Mariners made a long-term commitment to their top prospect before he's even played his first game in the major leagues.

The Mariners signed the shortstop/third base prospect on Tuesday to an eight-year extension worth a reported $95 million with a club option for a ninth season. The new deal will keep Emerson under contract with the Mariners through at least the 2033 season.

It's the largest contract ever for a player with zero MLB service time, surpassing Jackson Chourio's eight-year, $83 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers signed in 2023.

"Obviously, it’s a groundbreaking type of deal," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said ahead of Tuesday night's game with the New York Yankees. "But it’s been a priority for us from day one to draft, to develop, and ultimately to keep our own players. We felt that this was the right time to put something in front of Colt that kept him part of what’s happening with the Mariners through the prime years of his career."

Emerson is the top prospect in Seattle's system and the No. 7 overall prospect in all of Major League Baseball. He climbed from High-A Everett to Triple-A Tacoma last season for Seattle, and even participated in scrimmage games with the team ahead of their AL Divisional Series matchup with the Detroit Tigers. He was around the club throughout the playoff run on the team's taxi squad.

Emerson combined to hit .285 with 16 home runs and 78 RBI in 506 at-bats across all three levels he played in 2025. In just six games to end the year with Tacoma, Emerson hit .364 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI in 22 at-bats. He's already 5-for-14 for a .357 average with a double, a home run, and two RBI in three games played for the Rainiers this year.

"Because he has run up the food chain so quickly, because of his performance and his maturity and the work habits, etc, he is going to be a very young major league debut player and as such, was trending toward being a very young Major League free agent," Dipoto said. "It was a priority for us to make sure that we kept here, kept him here as a part of this for the long-term. I think it’s going to work out to the benefit of everybody."

Dipoto said that Emerson has proven himself is almost every area they want to see before getting the chance to crack the majors. Dipoto said he's got a really high baseball IQ, has shown himself to be good defensively at both shortstop and third base, and his demeanor is a clear fit. The last thing he needs is to get more reps at advanced pitching in Triple-A.

"Really the only box left to check is upper-level exposure to advanced pitching, especially from the left side. Once he checks that box, there's a real chance that he's helping us the day after, because he's a pretty special kid and I think everybody in that clubhouse believes that he belongs there," Dipoto said.

Though shortstop is Emerson's primary position, the Mariners have also had him play third base regularly as well. There's a decent chance that when he makes his debut in Seattle that it comes at third base.

J.P. Crawford is beginning a rehab assignment with Tacoma on Tuesday night at shortstop with Emerson at third.

"If all goes well, [Crawford]’s our shortstop when we get to Anaheim. And that was always our plan. If J.P. is ready to go play the next 150 games, that’s what he’ll do," Dipoto said.

The versatility of Brendan Donovan will allow the Mariners the flexibility to play him at other positions such as second base, left field and right field, which could allow Emerson to join the lineup when the front office determines he's ready.

"This is something to be excited about," Dipoto said. "We're not trying to jam it in, we're just trying to make sure that Colt is ready and under contract for what should be the highest-impact years of his career, and hopefully we got an opportunity to keep a player in Seattle for the entirety of his career, like hopefully we've done with Julio [Rodríguez] or with Cal [Raleigh], and it's two phone calls and two contracts and we're done. Colt will get another contract or more after this one, and I hope it's with the Mariners."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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