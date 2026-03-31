Seattle Mariners, Colt Emerson reportedly agree to 8-year, $95M extension

The Brief Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson has reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension, according to FanSided, which cited sources. The deal includes a ninth-year club option and incentives that could raise its value to $130 million, setting a record for a player without major league experience. Emerson, 20, is the No. 7 prospect in baseball and was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 draft.



Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson has reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $95 million extension; a record-breaking contract for a player who has yet to play in the major leagues.

PEORIA, ARIZONA - MARCH 11: Colt Emerson #85 of the Seattle Mariners jogs to the dugout during a Spring Training game against the Colorado Rockies at Peoria Stadium on March 11, 2026 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

FanSided, which first reported the extension, said the deal includes a ninth-year club option and full no-trade clause, with incentives that could increase the total value to $130 million.

Who is Colt Emerson?

Emerson, 20, currently plays shortstop for the Tacoma Rainiers. He was the No. 7 prospect in baseball and the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Last year, he hit .285 in the minor leagues with 16 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Reports say the extension sets a new record for a player who has not appeared in a major league game. The previous record was held by Jackson Chourio, who signed an eight-year, $82 million extension with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

A contract extension of this kind indicates the Mariners see significant potential in Emerson as a possible franchise cornerstone.

The Source: Information in this story came from FanSided and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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