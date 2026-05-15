'Seattle News Weekly': Diving into UW stabbing incident

The Brief On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, David Rose and AJ Janavel sit down to discuss the top stories of the week in Seattle. The hosts dive into the UW stabbing incident and hantavirus concerns in King County. They end the podcast on an optimistic note, covering the city's preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026.



Seattle has had a variety of headlines this week, from intense crime to exciting sporting events.

On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, David Rose and AJ Janavel sit down to discuss the tragic stabbing incident at UW, the monitoring of potential hantavirus exposure in Washington and Seattle's preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026.

UW stabbing incident

The hosts begin with the sad news of the week. Christopher Leahy, 31, surrendered to Bellevue police after his family urged him to turn himself in. He is accused of the fatal stabbing of a transgender woman in the laundry room of an off-campus housing complex near the University of Washington on May 10.

While the community is alarmed and calling for a hate crime investigation, police note that a motive has not yet been established.

The news team uncovered that Leahy’s family previously filed a $1 million lawsuit regarding bullying he faced as a student, suggesting a history of "crises" and mental health struggles.

"And then we started talking about the fact that we've actually interviewed the family. Decade plus ago for this story that you're referencing. Yeah. And apparently, a lawsuit was filed on his behalf for $1 million, claiming bullying at the school. And there was some kind of out-of-court settlement. We don't know, but we were told that the bullying simply just destroyed, his just everything about him," AJ said.

"I feel like we really need to show up for, you know, our LGBTQ, community members. It just shows that transgender students are at risk and vulnerable, and our easy target people are targeted that the powers that be, they can be vulnerable and could be easily wiped away." — Student reaction to the incident

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King County hantavirus concerns

The conversation shifts to a health alert involving the Andes type of hantavirus. Public health officials are monitoring three King County residents who were potentially exposed. Two individuals sat near an infected passenger on a flight from South Africa, while a third was on a cruise ship with a confirmed case. None of the residents are currently showing symptoms. One is being quarantined in Nebraska, while the others are being monitored from home. Officials emphasize that the risk to the public remains very low.

"Both residents don't have virus symptoms but are monitoring from their home. The third person potentially exposed was a passenger on the cruise ship. They are not showing symptoms but are being quarantined at the National Quarantine Center in Nebraska." — Shirah Matsuzawa

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Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026

The final segment focuses on Seattle preparing to host six matches for FIFA World Cup 2026. With 750,000 visitors expected—nearly doubling the city's population—officials are rolling out a "leave your cars behind" strategy.

King County Metro is adding 60 new bus routes, increasing light rail frequency, and stopping construction on the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge during the event. Sounders FC and Reign FC announced a "floating festival" on a barge in Elliott Bay, featuring a soccer pitch and interactive technology for fans.

"The biggest message that these officials want fans to hear is: leave your cars behind." — AJ Janavel

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Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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