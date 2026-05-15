The Brief UW students gathered at a growing memorial to honor 19-year-old Juniper Blessing after her fatal stabbing. Police say the suspect stabbed Blessing more than 40 times at an off-campus apartment complex; he remains jailed. Friends and family remembered Blessing as a gifted singer and compassionate student whose death has shaken the campus community.



University of Washington students stopped in the rain at Red Square on Friday to honor 19-year-old Juniper Blessing, who was killed in a stabbing at an off-campus housing complex earlier this week.

Flowers, candles, and handwritten messages have created a growing memorial for the student. Blessing, a trans woman and talented vocalist, was remembered by peers and family as a deeply sensitive and gifted individual.

Juniper Blessing's memorial at University of Washington's Red Square. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Details of the investigation

What we know:

The stabbing occurred Sunday night in a laundry room at the Nordheim Court Apartments. Investigators allege a 31-year-old suspect stabbed Blessing more than 40 times.

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday and is scheduled for a follow-up appearance on Monday afternoon. While the community continues to seek answers regarding a motive, students expressed a profound sense of shock over the violence.

"I was taken aback," said student Brandon Cortes-Yepez. "Horrified that I'd see that something would happen like this while I was here."

A legacy of music and science

Blessing’s family released a statement describing their child as "highly intelligent, extremely talented, and deeply sensitive" and are "shattered" by the loss.

Before attending the University of Washington, Blessing was a gifted singer at the New Mexico School for the Arts from 2020 to 2024. At UW, she continued her passion for performance by singing with the university choir.

Juniper Blessing, 19, was identified as the University of Washington student who was killed in a stabbing on an off-campus apartment complex. (Human Rights Alliance)

Her academic interests were diverse, as her parents noted that a love of weather led her to atmospheric science, even as she pursued a minor in music and philosophy.

A community in mourning

Despite the inclement weather on Friday, students continued to visit the memorial to show solidarity. Cortes-Yepez described the campus community as "tight-knit," noting that students show up for one another even if they didn't know the victim personally.

A student leaves flowers at Juniper Blessing's memorial at University of Washington's Red Square. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For some, the tragedy has shaken their sense of security. Graduate student Penelope Lilley, who has children the same age as Blessing, expressed hope for a permanent memorial on campus.

"When you are in a place that you feel safe and then something so horrendous happens there, you start to realize that the feeling of safety is just that, it’s just a feeling," Lilley said. "That’s just really hard to contend with."

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