Port Angeles, WA murder suspect arrested in killing of 73-year-old man

The Brief Deputies arrested 46-year-old Clinton King for second-degree murder following a lengthy investigation into the February shooting death of a 73-year-old man. Investigators tracked King to a local residence on Thursday, launching a brief lockdown at nearby Stevens Middle School during the operation. King was taken into custody without incident outside the home as he prepared to leave on a motorcycle.



Deputies arrested a suspect who allegedly murdered an elderly man in Port Angeles after a lengthy investigation that was launched back in February.

The backstory:

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on Feb. 21 when deputies responded to a suspicious death in the 6300 block of Deer Park Road. The victim, 73-year-old Danny Kendrick, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, launching a homicide investigation.

What we know:

After conducting more than 45 search warrants, deputies arrested 46-year-old Clinton King of Port Angeles and booked him into the Clallam County Jail for second-degree murder.

On Thursday, May 14, detectives found a vehicle connected to the investigation near Black Diamond Road in Port Angeles. Investigators and undercover detectives surveilled the vehicle and followed it to a home near the corner of West 16th Street and South F Street. Detectives also saw a man matching King's description traveling toward the home.

Probable cause to arrest King for second-degree murder had previously been established, and a warrant was obtained for the home.

Authorities say the Peninsula Crisis Response Team was called to assist with the arrest and Stevens Middle School was placed on a lockdown as a precaution.

Before the crisis team arrived, deputies saw King preparing to leave the home on a motorcycle. In an effort to prevent a potential pursuit, deputies decided to move in and arrest him immediately. He was taken into custody without incident outside the home, and a vehicle was seized as evidence.

What they're saying:

"The Clallam County Sheriff's Office thanks the Port Angeles Police Department, OPNET, Peninsula Crisis Response Team, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Unit and the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team and Crime Laboratory for their assistance during this investigation," the sheriff's office wrote.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 360-417-2459 or submit a tip online on its website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

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