Deputies investigate homicide after man found dead in Port Angeles, WA

The Brief Detectives in Clallam County are investigating the homicide of 73-year-old Danny Kendrick, whose body was discovered Saturday morning off Deer Park Road in Port Angeles. The Sheriff's Office has confirmed the death resulted from homicidal violence and is currently working to identify a suspect in the case. Authorities are urging the public to submit tips and provide any surveillance footage from Friday night or Saturday morning involving specific routes between Deer Park Road and Highway 101.



Detectives are searching for a suspect after a homicide in Port Angeles over the weekend.

What we know:

On Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death off Dear Park Road.

When authorities arrived, they found the body of a man, who died from homicidal violence, investigators said.

On Sunday, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 73-year-old Port Angeles resident Danny Kendrick. The manner and cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact the sheriff's office's non-emergency dispatch line at 360-417-2459 or submit a tip online.

Authorities are also asking people for video footage showing people or vehicles traveling in the following areas between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

7000 block of Deer Park Road north to Highway 101

Township Line Road between Deer Park Road and O’Brien Road

O’Brien Road between Township Line Road and Highway 101

The Source: Information in this story came from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

