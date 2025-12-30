Missing Port Angeles, WA man found dead

The Brief After a week-long search involving drones and K-9 units, David Chet Boyd was found dead down a steep embankment in a wooded area near his Clallam County home. While the investigation remains ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office stated that no foul play is suspected in his death.



A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Clallam County.

Family members reported David Chet Boyd missing after not seeing or hearing from him for several days, which was unusual for him to be out of contact. The last known contact was on Saturday, Dec. 20.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, Boyd's car and phone were located at his home and his family were concerned he may have wandered into a nearby wooded area.

A search and rescue team was activated after deputies couldn't locate Boyd.

On Dec. 27, crews with Clallam County Search and Rescue Team, a CCSO drone operator and K-9 teams from Kitsap County searched the North Lee's Road area.

After searching for one and a half hours, Boyd's body was found down a steep embankment near the creek bed.

The sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

