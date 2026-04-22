2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Strait of Juan de Fuca near Port Angeles, WA

The Brief A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the Strait of Juan de Fuca between Port Angeles, Washington, and Victoria, B.C., north of the U.S.-Canada maritime boundary. The earthquake struck at 7:33 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Port Angeles, Washington, Wednesday morning.

(United States Geological Survey)

By the numbers:

According to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck in the Strait of Juan de Fuca – about 12 miles north of Port Angeles and 14 miles south of Victoria, British Columbia – at 7:33 a.m.

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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