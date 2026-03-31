Clipper launching new vessel, events for 40 years of Seattle to Victoria, BC service

This year will mark four decades of service from Clipper between the Seattle waterfront and Victoria, British Columbia. To celebrate, the company is launching an all-new vessel, along with specialty events in the two cities this summer.

Clipper says they have provided eight million passenger rides since 1986. For the 40th anniversary of service, there will be several offers for locals.

Timeline:

With the anniversary, the company is debuting a new vessel for whale watching. It will hit the water this spring.

The Emerald Clipper launches May 1. It will focus on wildlife tours on the Salish Sea. The expansion comes from increased demand around major sporting events and higher cruise traffic in the area, according to FRS Clipper.

Seattle-Victoria Clipper (Source: FRS Clipper via Yelp)

Additionally, some curated summer events will ring in the 40th year celebrations. The first will be on May 2 with a 1980s-inspired retro dress and music-themed show with 95.7 The Jet.

For those booking a Seattle-Victoria trip on Clipper V by May 31, the company says they will offer 40% off their whale watching tours.

Lastly, residents in Victoria will notice a two-day "Clipper Cup Pickleball Tournament" from Aug. 29-30 in the city.

What they're saying:

"As we celebrate, we are honoring our history while also looking ahead to the future, investing in new experiences like Emerald Clipper and deepening our connections to Vancouver Island and the Salish Sea, which we are proud to call home," said FRS Clipper CEO Mark Collins.

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