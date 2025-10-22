Seattle 2025 cruise season sees record passengers, $1.2B economic benefit

The Brief The 2025 cruise season at the Port of Seattle set records with 1.9 million passengers and $1.2 billion in economic benefit. Environmental sustainability was emphasized, with 65% of ships using shore power; the goal is 100% by 2027. The season included diverse destinations and welcomed Cunard’s "Queen Elizabeth" for its first Seattle home port season.



The Port of Seattle announced the end of the 2025 cruise season, which saw a record number of passengers, sailings and economic benefit.

By the numbers:

There were a total of 298 ship calls and 1.9 million passengers, along with a record 65% of ships using shore power at berth in 2025.

The season also delivered an estimated $1.2 billion in regional economic benefit, according to the Port of Seattle. It also provided more than 5,120 direct and indirect jobs throughout the season.

Cruise ships made 23 sailings to different destinations, including Mexico, Hawaii, New Zealand, Asia, and coastal cruises along the Pacific Northwest.

"Seattle set new standards this season on environmental sustainability and economic development by focusing on a shared vision across the Port and our cruise partners," said Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck. "We are not just preparing for the future — we are building it. With major infrastructure investments we are preparing for the 2027 requirement that all home port ships connect to shore power at the dock. Through our Pacific Northwest to Alaska Green Corridor and partnership work we are advancing market development for alternative maritime fuels such as green methanol and renewable biodiesel. Our cruise line partners are making deeper investments locally as well to expand economic activity, the impact of which we estimate to be worth $1.2 billion each year. We end this season in a very strong position and look forward to an even better 2026."

The Port of Seattle also welcomed Cunard’s "Queen Elizabeth" for its first Seattle home port season, which operated 11 roundtrip voyages out of Seattle and will return in 2026.

Cruise ship Queen Elizabeth, operated by the Cunard Line, in front of the Seattle waterfront (via Port of Seattle)

"Seattle is a premier home port for unforgettable Alaska cruise experiences, and the cruise industry is proud to bring significant economic impact to the region while showcasing the Pacific Northwest’s beauty, attractions, local businesses, and stunning new Waterfront Park," said Sally Andrews, Vice President of Communications for Cruise Lines International Association. "As the 2025 season ends, we celebrate another successful year of collaboration, innovation, and advancing sustainability goals."

The Port also highlighted the use of its shore power, which 65% of ships plugged into this year. The goal is for 100% of homeported ships to utilize shore power by 2027.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First measurable snowfall of the season to hit WA's Snoqualmie Pass. Here's when

Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, WA ranked among Top 10 Apple Orchards in US

WA mother sues Edmonds School District for son's severed fingertip

UW report states federal immigration agencies accessing WA police cams

Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.