Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Picture this: people of all ages dancing, a DJ spinning tracks, and a packed dance floor, but this isn’t happening at a nightclub, it’s happening at a grocery store.

Videos showing just that have been circulating across social media. From Seafood City stores in the Bay Area to LA, Las Vegas and now Seattle. This late-night madness was all in honor of Filipino American History Month.

What they're saying:

"It was beautiful to see all my people come together and rejoice together," Kid Steez, a social media content creator said. He captured video of the celebration and shared it on TikTok.

Seafood City

"I was in awe at some moments, and I was thinking, ‘dang all my peoples are here in one spot just having fun’," Steez said.

He also brought his friend Yackub Abdi who goes by ‘Y2K’. "We’re all having fun hitting the Dougie and then I look over on the right side and I see groceries, it’s like two worlds collided," Y2K said.

The backstory:

This all started with the opening of Seafood City’s newest store in Daly City, California, Patricia Francisco, Director of Digital Marketing and Events at Seafood City told FOX 13. She said from there the celebrations grew.

"It became a full family affair," Francisco said. It’s now a space to introduce Filipino food and culture. "You can enter the event alone and come out of it with a brand-new family and a group of friends," Francisco said.

It’s also a place to build community. "Building community…not only our customers in Tukwila, but outside like Bellevue…all the places here are welcome," Aldwin Cabusao, Seafood City store manager said.

Seafood City told FOX 13, it plans on having another ‘Late Night Madness’ celebration next month.

"At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if a person is of a different descent when we all come together, we can all have fun in a safe space and this time it happened to be at a grocery store," Y2K said.

