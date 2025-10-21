WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

The Brief Kevin Coe, known as Spokane's "South Hill Rapist," is no longer residing in Auburn after being released from McNeil Island; he has moved back to Federal Way. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus expressed frustration over Coe's relocation to Auburn without being warned, but confirmed his removal from the city through coordinated efforts. Coe, a Level 3 sex offender, now appears to be living near Brigadoon Elementary School in Federal Way.



Spokane's infamous "South Hill Rapist," Kevin Coe is no longer living in Auburn, following his release from McNeil Island earlier this month.

Mayor Nancy Backus confirmed Tuesday that Coe, who registered as a sex offender and moved to an adult family home in Auburn, has since moved back out of the city.

Who is Kevin Coe?

The backstory:

Coe was convicted for a spate of violent rapes in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood that occurred between 1978–1981. He was released to an adult family home in Federal Way, where he registered as a Level 3 sex offender, meaning "high risk."

Shortly after, Backus announced that she learned Coe was moved to a home in Auburn without her being consulted.

It is not known if Coe was transferred from one town to another or what led to Coe's placement in Auburn specifically. Backus announced Tuesday that Coe was removed from the care home in Auburn.

What they're saying:

"As many of you know, last week I shared my deep frustration over how the release and relocation of Kevin Coe — known as the ‘South Hill Rapist’ — was handled. Auburn was not notified in advance that Mr. Coe would be moved into our community, and like many of you, we learned of it through the media," wrote Backus. "Mr. Coe is no longer residing in Auburn. Through the quick, coordinated work of the Auburn Police Department, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe of Indians, and engaged members of our community, Mr. Coe has since been removed from his Auburn residence and is no longer living in our city."

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Washington State Department of Corrections, who explained that Coe is "no longer the custody or care of [the Department of Social and Health Services], and questions should be directed to his legal representatives."

According to the King County Sheriff's Office online portal, Coe was moved back to Federal Way. His address appears to be just a block west of Brigadoon Elementary School.

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell confirmed the move on Tuesday, writing:

"I am personally deeply troubled that current state law permits a Level 3 sex offender to reside in close proximity to an elementary school. I strongly urge our State Legislature to re-examine these laws and consider whether it is in the public's best interest to allow such individuals to live near any school."

Given Coe's Level 3 sex offender status, Ferrell says he is coordinating with the King County Sheriff's Office to notify all residents within a quarter-mile radius of his address.

"Public safety remains our highest priority, and while our legal options in this particular case are limited, we are committed to doing everything within our authority to support and protect our community," wrote Ferrell.

