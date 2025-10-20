Kitsap County, WA deputies arrest parents accused of kidnapping their 7 children

Two parents were taken into custody and seven missing children were found safe early Monday morning following an alleged stabbing and kidnapping in Clallam County on Sunday night.

What we know:

At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a car with seven children, ages 6 months to 9 years old, and a driver were traveling on Carlsborg Road when the driver was stabbed and thrown from the vehicle, which was later reported stolen.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and their condition is not known.

According to investigators, two parents were identified as persons of interest in the case.

Clallam County deputies asked the public for help in locating a separate vehicle linked to the parents, the stolen vehicle and missing children.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, Kitsap County deputies located the vehicle and found all seven children safe. They were placed in protective custody.

