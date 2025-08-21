Scammer posing as boss convinces WA employees to break open ATM

The Brief Law enforcement responded to reports of an ATM robbery in progress in Carlsborg, Washington overnight. The two individuals who were breaking the ATM open were actually employees of the business. They told officers that the business owner called them and directed them to break the ATM and prepare the cash for an "emergency pickup".



Police are warning business owners to stay alert after a scammer nearly convinced two Clallam County employees to break into their own ATM and prepare the cash for an "emergency pickup."

The backstory:

According to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office, officers initially responded to a potential ATM robbery in progress but later realized the employees were being targeted by a scammer after speaking to the suspect over the phone.

At around 1:28 a.m. Thursday, someone called 911 to report seeing two men inside a closed gas station striking an ATM in Carlsborg, Washington. Believing the robbery was underway, the caller remained on scene until law enforcement arrived.

Clallam County deputies, Sequim Police officers and a Washington State Patrol trooper responded. Deputies contacted the two employees and saw a large amount of cash on the counter, along with tools they had used to access the ATM vault.

The employees explained that they received a call from someone claiming to be the business owner, who instructed them to download a third-party app and call back using a number he provided. The caller then directed the employees to take cash from the safe, registers and ATM for an "emergency pickup."

The employees said they couldn't open the ATM, and the caller gave them instructions to break it open, claiming there was insurance coverage for the damage.

When deputies called the number, they spoke to the suspect, who eventually admitted to being a professional scammer.

"He taunted deputies by saying they would never be able to identify or capture him before cutting off communication," wrote the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Fortunately, no money was stolen from the business, and the only thing damaged was the ATM.

What they're saying:

Deputies sent out a warning to business owners about how scammers work.

"Scammers often impersonate business owners, managers, or corporate representatives to trick employees into releasing money or property. If you receive unusual instructions to handle cash, safes, or ATMs, verify directly with your employer through a known phone number before taking action," wrote the CCSO.

Anyone with questions or who has experienced a similar scam is encouraged to contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2262.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

