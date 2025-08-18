3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Neah Bay, WA

The Brief A 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Neah Bay, Clallam County, Monday night. Some residents near Port Angeles and Victoria reported feeling the quake. Reports can be submitted to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.



A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Neah Bay in Clallam County Monday night.

What we know:

The quake was reported at 7:17 p.m. about 10 miles northeast of Neah Bay along the Juan De Fuca Strait.

Some people living near Port Angeles and Victoria reported feeling the quake.

Credit: PNSN

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown if the earthquake caused higher waves for coastal communities near the epicenter.

Those who felt the quake can report it on the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and the USGS National Earthquake Information Center.

