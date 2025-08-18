3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Neah Bay, WA
NEAH BAY, Wash. - A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Neah Bay in Clallam County Monday night.
What we know:
The quake was reported at 7:17 p.m. about 10 miles northeast of Neah Bay along the Juan De Fuca Strait.
Some people living near Port Angeles and Victoria reported feeling the quake.
Credit: PNSN
What we don't know:
It's currently unknown if the earthquake caused higher waves for coastal communities near the epicenter.
Those who felt the quake can report it on the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network website.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and the USGS National Earthquake Information Center.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Here's when WA's first In-N-Out Burger location opens
Family of slain Federal Way man now hopes $11K reward will help find his killer
2 recovering after helicopter crash in Skagit County
Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird honored across city
Closure of Fred Meyer in Tacoma to impact 200 employees, create 'food desert'
Seattle's last 8 pm sunset of 2025 around the corner
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.