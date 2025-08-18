The Brief A helicopter crashed in Skagit County on Monday morning. Two people on board were taken to a nearby hospital. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.



Two people are recovering after a helicopter crash in Skagit County on Monday morning.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Skagit Regional Airport for confirmation and learned that the crash happened just before 10:08 a.m.

Generic photo of Robinson R44 Raven helicopter. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"We had a ‘minor helicopter incident’ as an R44 helicopter was taking off," Skagit Regional Airport said in a statement.

The two people on board were transported to Skagit Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

What's next:

The incident has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is standard protocol following any aviation-related accident.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Skagit Regional Airport.

