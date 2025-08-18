Seattle's last 8 pm sunset of 2025 around the corner

The Brief While still firmly in the summer season, the days are getting shorter. The last 8 p.m. sunset will happen next week. The official start of fall is almost exactly one month away.



While Seattleites continue to enjoy summer activities like paddleboard raves and warming temperatures this week, the sunsets are steadily creeping up.

The last 8 p.m. sunset of 2025 is happening next week, on Tuesday, Aug. 26. On this day, the sun will set at exactly 8 p.m.. On Wednesday, Aug. 27, the sun will set at 7:58 p.m. and gradually shorten as we close in on the waning weeks of summer.

Keep reading to learn more about the fall equinox and what you can expect in Seattle.

When is the 2025 fall equinox?

What's next:

This year, the autumnal equinox falls on Monday, Sept. 22. This will mark the start of fall. The sun will set at 7:06 p.m. on that day.

From there, the skies will get darker, and much quicker, before the Big Dark comes in winter.

When is the 2025 winter solstice?

This year's winter solstice falls on Sunday, Dec. 21. On this day, the sun wil set at 4:20 p.m. This day will have seven hours and 34 minutes less daylight than the summer solstice we had in June.

Seattle glows orange as the sun sets behind hazy skies hours after the city set its all-time temperature record of 108 degrees. (Sigma Sreedharan Photography)

Fall activities in Seattle

The fun won't stop just because the sunsets come earlier. Check out some fall concerts in Seattle or these pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

