Seattle weather: Partly cloudy and comfortable

The Brief After a rainy weekend start, the workweek is looking drier for residents in the Puget Sound area. Cloudier and partly-cloudy conditions stick around until mid-week. Temperatures will remain comfortable before warming up to hotter afternoon highs later in the week.



The next several days in Seattle will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with very comfortable afternoon high temperatures, in the mid 70s.

August rain totals for Seattle

By the numbers:

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport accumulated nearly an inch of rain Thursday through Friday last week. This much-needed rain exceeded the average total for the entire month of August.

Thursday and Friday brought almost an inch of rain to the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A trough offshore will bring clouds to western Washington on Monday. There is a chance of some light showers on the northern Washington coast, but most areas will remain dry. For the Puget Sound area, you can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Monday afternoon with highs around 75 degrees.

It will be mild Monday in Western Washington with a mix of clouds and sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring very similar weather, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s.

Monday through Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Starting Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Pacific Northwest. Friday through the weekend, expect lots of sunshine with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will be mild most of the work week in Seattle with a mix of sun and clouds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

