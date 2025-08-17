Seattle weather: Is summer over?

After heavy rain swept through western Washington on Friday, many people in Seattle are asking if summer is over. Take it from a meteorologist: it's not. There's still plenty of time for hotter weather to return. In fact, the 80s are on tap for Friday and Saturday.

How long do 70-degree temperatures last in Seattle?

Big picture view:

The average high temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sept. 1 is 75 degrees. The normal highs in the Seattle area stay in the 70s until Sept. 23. There are still several weeks when warm and toasty weather could develop.

After a gray morning, sunny weather is predicted in the afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the short-term, highs will land solidly in the mid 70s around much of Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon, including in Seattle. After a gray and murky start, increasing sunshine is expected through the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday afternoon will reach the mid 70s for many in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will begin rather gray, but sunshine reappears on Tuesday.

Highs will steadily rise to the 70s on a daily basis in Seattle through Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

You can plan on a gradual warm-up in Seattle through Thursday. Due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure, a thermal trough at the surface and slight northeasterly winds developing, highs could boost to the mid 80s in Seattle on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned because this forecast will likely change and evolve in the coming days!

Shower-free weather will be on repeat in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! Enjoy our lovely weather.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone



