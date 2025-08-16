Hoh Rain Forest temporarily shut down due to heavy rain, construction

The Brief Heavy rain in the area around Olympic National Park is causing traffic access issues. National Park Service officials announces a temporary closure of Hoh Rain Forest as crews continue working on flooding backups in the area. The closure is expected to only last for a portion of Saturday.



The National Park Service announced Saturday the Hoh Rain Forest area of the Olympic National Park would be shut down temporarily.

Big picture view:

Heavy rain Friday night, with more expected throughout parts of Saturday, prompted the closure. More than three inches of rain complicated road access to the area.

Construction crews have been working on the Jefferson County culvert project on the Upper Hoh Road reportedly experienced backup flooding on the morning of Aug. 16.

The Upper Hoh Road connects Highway 101 to the national park's boundary. The road provides the only access to the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center, campground, picnic area, and trailheads, according to the National Park Service.

What they're saying:

"The Hoh area will reopen as soon as Jefferson County partners assess the construction site and confirm the temporary bypass road is safe for travel," said a representative with the NPS.

The park service's website showed an estimated same-day reopening as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, however exact time frames were not listed.

