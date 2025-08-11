2.8 magnitude earthquake felt in Olympic National Park near Sequim, WA

The Brief A 2.8M earthquake was felt in Olympic National Park Sunday afternoon. The quake struck about a half mile from the community of River Road, Washington. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A small 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the northeast side of Olympic National Park on Sunday afternoon.

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at around 12:24 p.m. about half a mile from the community of River Road, Washington, which has a population of about 454 people.

The epicenter of the earthquake happened at a depth of about 27.22 miles.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

