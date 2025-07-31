2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fall City, WA

The Brief A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Fall City, Washington at around 7:36 a.m. Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., 15 people reported feeling the earthquake.



A magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck near Fall City, Washington, early Thursday morning.

A magnitude 2.8 earthquake struck near Fall City, Washington, early Thursday morning. (USGS)

What we know:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 7:36 a.m., nearly two miles northeast of Fall City. Seismologists say the quake occurred at a depth of about 12.49 miles.

As of 9:00 a.m., 15 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While many variables are involved, geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

