Child mauled by cougar in WA's Olympic National Park released from hospital

The Brief A four-year-old was mauled by a collared cougar at Olympic National Park but has been released from the hospital; the cougar was likely part of a research project. Mountain lion attacks are rare, though younger or struggling cougars may mistakenly target humans. The National Park Service is investigating, with no ongoing risk to the public, raising questions about human-wildlife coexistence.



The four-year-old child mauled by a collared cougar at Olympic National Park this weekend has been released from the hospital, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The attack happened near the Victoria Overlook on Hurricane Ridge — not deep in the wilderness, but just minutes from the popular visitor’s center. The surprising location and the fact that the mountain lion was collared have left many wondering what led to the rare encounter.

National Park officials have remained tight-lipped about the incident, and the identity of the child has not been released. In the absence of additional details, FOX 13 turned to Jason Knight, a former biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife who specialized in tracking cougars, for insight.

What they're saying:

"It’s likely the mountain lion was part of a research project," explained Knight. "They were probably tracking its movements and habits to get a better idea of how mountain lions are utilizing the Olympic Peninsula."

Knight added that while he doesn’t know the specifics of the project, collaring is common for research purposes — and sometimes in response to problem animals. "When I worked for the department, sometimes if there was an animal that had bothered livestock, we would also use it as an opportunity to capture and collar it," he said.

Sunday’s attack isn’t the first in recent memory. Last year, an eight-year-old was attacked while camping near Lake Angeles, just a few miles from Hurricane Ridge. That cougar also had to be euthanized.

According to the National Park Service, in the 2023 incident, the child survived after his mother screamed at the animal, causing it to flee.

Knight emphasized that mountain lion attacks remain exceedingly rare.

"Usually, they’re running in the opposite direction. In general, they are afraid of humans," he said. "But if it’s a younger mountain lion — like a teenager equivalent — they sometimes haven’t learned what’s appropriate prey."

Knight explained that older cougars struggling to catch their typical prey may also start targeting humans, but again, it’s very uncommon.

Knight said mountain lions primarily eat deer and use stealth to ambush their prey. With powerful jaws the apex predator typically targets the head, face, neck, or throat. Lunging, surprise is their weapon.

Big picture view:

Park rangers say there is no ongoing risk to the public but have yet to release more details about what exactly happened at Victoria Overlook.

Roughly 300,000 people visit Hurricane Ridge each year — and this incident is prompting questions about how closely humans and wildlife can coexist in shared spaces.

Knight expects more information to be released in the coming days as the National Park Service continues its investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Witness captures video of plane crashing into water near Mukilteo

Fire truck thief goes on rampage in Everett damaging 14 vehicles

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

2 men arrested in $600k ATM robbery spree across WA

Gallery: Capitol Hill Block Party rocks Seattle streets

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.