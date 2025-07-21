The Brief A four-year-old was bitten by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park and is recovering in a Seattle hospital. The attack occurred on a popular trail near Hurricane Ridge, and the cougar has been located. Authorities are investigating, urging witnesses to contact the National Park Service.



A four-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being bit by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park on Sunday.

What we know:

The attack happened near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge at around 3:15 p.m. on July 20, according to the National Park Service.

Initial reports indicate the child was walking with their family on a popular trail when a collared mountain lion bit the child.

The child was flown to a trauma center via LifeFlight, and is now undergoing treatment in a Seattle hospital.

The cougar suspected of the attack has been located, and the incident remains under investigation. There are no current threats to the public.

Witnesses to the event are asked to call 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

