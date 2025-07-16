1 dead, 2 injured in small plane crash at Olympic National Park

The Brief A small plane crashed in Olympic National Park, killing one person and injuring two others. The crash occurred on a forested, steep slope in the southwest corner of the park. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB.



Officials say a small plane crashed in Olympic National Park on Tuesday, killing one and injuring two others.

What we know:

The crash happened in a remote area in the southwest corner of Olympic National Park near Quinault, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers were notified of the crash around 6:50 p.m. on July 15, with three occupants of a Murphy SR3500 Moose plane needing rescue.

The crash site was on a forested, steep slope of the Irely Lake Trailhead.

All three occupants of the plane were taken to a trauma center after Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

Park officials confirmed Wednesday that one of the occupants died, and two others are being treated for their injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the accident is still being determined and remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The severity of the surviving occupants' injuries is also unknown at this time.

The Source: Information in this story came from an Olympic National Park news release by the National Park Service.

