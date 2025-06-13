Texas man, 18, falls over waterfall to his death at WA's Olympic National Park

The Brief A park ranger located the body of an 18 year old who slipped and fell over Sol Duc Falls in Olympic National Park on June 9. Sol Duc Falls was closed to recover the victim. No reopening date has been announced.



What we know:

An 18-year-old Texas man slipped and fell 50 feet to his death at Olympic National Park on Monday.

Grant Cline, 18, of Texas, was walking across rocks at the top of Sol Duc Falls in Olympic National Park, when he slipped and fell over the 50-foot waterfall June 8, according to the National Park Service.

The park's swiftwater and rope rescue teams immediately began their search after Cline disappeared. Ground teams and other partners including Forks Ambulance, Port Townsend Police Department, Sequim Police Department, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office and more, were involved in search efforts, but were unsuccessful.

A park ranger located Cline's body submerged between the first and second falls the following day.

A gofundme has been set up to support Cline's family.

What's next:

Search-and-rescue teams are evaluating the surrounding area and are considering multiple issues, including rapid snowmelt leading to higher river flows, vertical cliffs covered in algae and increased water speeds in a narrow canyon near the accident.

The Sol Duc Falls area has been closed since the accident and a reopening date has not been announced.

The Source: Information in this article is from the National Park Service and Grant Cline go-fund-me.

