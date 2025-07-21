Here's why Alaska Airlines requested a ground stop in Seattle

The Brief Over 400 flights were delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac Airport due to an Alaska Airlines IT outage. The outage was caused by an unexpected hardware failure at Alaska Airlines' data centers. Alaska Airlines flights have resumed, and passengers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport.



Over 400 flight delays and cancellations were reported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an Alaska Airlines IT outage caused a temporary system-wide ground stop.

What we know:

The ground stop for all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights lasted from about 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 20.

On Sunday, Alaska Airlines reported 45 canceled flights out of SEA Airport, and 211 delays. As of 12 p.m. Monday, 54 flights out of Sea-Tac were canceled, and 112 flights were delayed.

Alaska Airlines asks guests to check the status of their flight online before leaving for the airport. The airline expects it to take some time for overall operations to return to normal.

What caused it?

The cause of the IT outage was due to the failure of a critical piece of hardware at Alaska Airlines' data centers, according to the Associated Press.

"A critical piece of multi-redundant hardware at our data centers, manufactured by a third-party, experienced an unexpected failure," the airline told AP.

The equipment failure affected several of Alaska's key systems, but hacking was not involved. The airline also said it is working with its vendor to replace the hardware at the data center.

What's next:

Alaska Airlines flights have since resumed, and the airline is working to reposition its aircraft and crews. Alaska is offering a flexible travel policy for those wanting to change or cancel their flights.

The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Airlines and the Associated Press.

