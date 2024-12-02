Alaska Airlines tech issue briefly grounds planes in Seattle, disrupts bookings on Cyber Monday

A technology issue at Alaska Airlines resulted in the temporary grounding of flights in Seattle on Monday morning and problems into the afternoon for people trying to book flights on its website, the airline said.

The Seattle-based company said in a statement the issue Monday morning resulted in a "significant disruption" to its operation — including delayed flights. The airline said it requested a 40-minute ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to clear aircraft congestion.

No further details were given about the technology problem, and the reason for the disruptions was unclear.

(Alaska Airlines)

A message on the company's website Monday afternoon said it was experiencing issues with booking flights on the website, through a mobile app and at the contact center.

"We sincerely apologize to our guests who are impacted and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the statement said.

The problems came at the start of the company's Cyber Monday flight sale. In comments from its account on X to customers complaining of missed flights, delays and problems using the airline's app and website, the carrier also apologized.

In late September, Alaska Airlines flights were grounded in Seattle because of what the company called significant disruptions from an unspecified technology problem.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

King County hits $11 million in storm damage, eligible for federal aid

Missing Oregon hiker found dead; estranged husband arrested for murder

WA 2-year-old loses foot to lawnmower at daycare, DCYF revokes license

2 suspects sought in violent stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

Driver arrested after DUI crash on I-5 near Milton, WA

Shed fire turns deadly in Lynnwood, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.