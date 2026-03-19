WA secretary of state to discuss SAVE America Act's impact on elections

The Brief Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is convening a virtual meeting with fellow secretaries of state to discuss the potential effects of the SAVE America Act on elections. The discussion will focus on the impacts on voters, election administration and costs states may face if the legislation is enacted. Supporters say the bill would prevent voter fraud, while critics argue it could make voting more difficult for millions of Americans.



Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is holding a meeting Thursday morning with other secretaries of state to discuss the potential impacts of the SAVE America Act on elections.

FILE - Voters leave the Park Tavern polling location after casting their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) Expand

The virtual press briefing will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 a.m. PT.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss how the SAVE America Act will impact voters, election administrators and the costs that will be imposed on states as a result of the legislation.

Joining Hobbs will be Sen. Alex Padilla (D-California), Secretary Steve Simon (DFL-Minnesota), Secretary Stephanie Thomas (D-Connecticut) and Secretary Jocelyn Benson (D-Michigan).

What is the SAVE America Act?

The Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act would mandate that individuals verify their U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, typically by providing documents such as a valid passport or birth certificate. It would also require voters to present an approved form of photo ID before casting a ballot, a rule that is already in place in some states.

President Donald Trump and Republicans say the legislation is needed to prevent voter fraud. Opponents of the legislation believe the act would disenfranchise millions of Americans by making it harder to vote.

Read more: SAVE America Act: Republicans launching voting bill debate in Senate

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Office of the Washington Secretary of State.

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