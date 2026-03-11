Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller has setback in oblique injury recovery

The Brief Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller cut short his first bullpen session in three weeks due to left oblique discomfort. Miller has been sidelined since Feb. 26 and is running out of time to appear in more spring games before Opening Day. The team says it won’t rush his return, leaving his status for the March 26 season opener uncertain.



Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller ended his first bullpen session in three weeks early after feeling some discomfort in his left oblique.

Miller threw a handful of warmup pitches, took a break and then elected not to throw any full-effort pitches after ramping up his session, according to reports.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller throws during spring training baseball practice Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Miller has been sidelined since Feb. 26, and is running out of time to appear in any more Cactus League games. He has made one start for Seattle this spring, and has two weeks before the Mariners begin their season on March 26.

"He's definitely behind," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander told reporters. "It's the type of injury where it seems wise not to push him too fast. Obviously, we won't make any decisions until we need to."

Hollander added he was "really happy" that Miller was honest with the team, and decided to stop his bullpen session.

Miller and the Mariners avoided arbitration in January when he agreed to a one-year contract that includes a club option. The 27-year-old was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 regular-season starts last year, when he earned $800,000. He was on the injured list with right elbow inflammation from May 14-31 and from June 10-Aug. 19. Miller was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in the postseason

He is 24-21 with a 4.01 ERA in 74 starts over three major league seasons.

