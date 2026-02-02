Seattle Mariners finalizing trade for Brendan Donovan in three-team deal with Cardinals, Rays

article

The Brief The Mariners are finalizing a trade to acquire Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team deal that includes the Tampa Bay Rays. Donovan is coming off an All-Star appearance last season, batting .287 with 10 home runs, 32 doubles, and 50 RBI, with 42 walks and 67 strikeouts in 118 games played. The Mariners are sending switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and outfielder Tai Peete to the Cardinals, and third baseman Ben Williamson to the Rays as part of the deal.



The Seattle Mariners are working to finalize a deal to acquire infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan in a three-team deal with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

The deal was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

Donovan, 29, has been rumored to be a Mariners target throughout the offseason with a deal not coming together until the eve of spring training. A four-year starter with the Cardinals, Donovan is coming off an All-Star appearance last season, batting .287 with 10 home runs, 32 doubles, and 50 RBI, with 42 walks and 67 strikeouts in 118 games played. His career on-base percentage of .361 will make his a potential lead-off candidate for Seattle ahead of Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor.

Primarily a second baseman, Donovan can play multiple positions in the field. He's also seen time at shortstop, third base, left field, right field, and first base during his time with the Cardinals. But second base and left field are his most common deployments.

Donovan will help the Mariners cover the loss of Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets early in free agency. Donovan is set to earn $5.8 million this year in his second year of salary arbitration. He's under club control through 2027 before becoming a free agent.

Donovan's flexibility should still allow the Mariners to continue their plans to get prospects Colt Emerson and Cole Young opportunities in the majors this season. Young made his MLB debut with Seattle last season while Emerson was a part of the team's taxi squad for the playoffs. Young plays second base primarily, while Emerson is a shortstop and third baseman.

The Mariners are sending switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and outfielder Tai Peete to the Cardinals, and third baseman Ben Williamson to the Rays as part of the deal, a source confirmed. Adam Jude and Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times were the first to report the full return for Donovan.

Cijntje (2024) and Peete (2003) are former first-round draft picks, while Williamson (2023) was a second-round pick. Cijntje is listed as MLB's No. 91 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline and Seattle's seventh-ranked prospect behind shortstop/third baseman Colt Emerson, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan, outfielder Lazaro Montes, second baseman Michael Arroyo, and outfielder Jonny Farmelo.

