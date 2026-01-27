Seattle weather: Rain returns late Tuesday night

The Brief Seattle’s 14-day dry spell is expected to end Tuesday night as a weak cold front arrives, bringing light rain and breaking the streak of frosty mornings with lows staying above freezing. Inland winds will gust between 25–35 mph, while the coast could see gusts up to 45 mph; in the mountains, expect light snow and a brief risk of freezing rain at the passes overnight. While the incoming front is weak and may partially dissipate before moving onshore, it marks a shift to milder, cloudier conditions for the remainder of the week.



An incoming front will return rain to our region after a two-week hiatus. Tonight's front will be rather weak, most falling apart while moving onshore, but light amounts are forecast to fall. Light snow is also expected in the passes overnight, with a brief possibility of freezing rain.

Incoming front will increase rain chances overnight after being rain free for 2 weeks.

Along with the chance of light rain and mountain snow, winds will pick up with the front. Gusts will range between 25-35 mph inland with higher gusts near 45mph along the coast.

Gusty winds at times as front moves onshore tonight.

What's next:

We finally get a break in our frosty mornings! The warm front along with more clouds will help moderate our overnight lows above freezing.

Not as chilly overnight as more clouds and light rain arrive.

Seattle and the surrounding area has not seen rain in two weeks, but that changes Tuesday night as a front arrives along with more mild temperatures.

Rain finally returns to the forecast Wednesday morning in Seattle. (FOX13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.