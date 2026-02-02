25 years since 9/11: New statue will commemorate 2001 Seattle Mariners team

Just days after the attacks on September 11, 2001, the Seattle Mariners would learn they clinched the A.L. Western division title mid-game. When they won, an extraordinary display of patriotism on the field became a lasting symbol of a healing nation.

Now, the team that played, won, and honored the victims of the World Trade Center attacks will be commemorated with a new statue at T-Mobile Park in addition to marking 25 years since the events of that day unfolded.

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES: The Seattle Mariners celebrate their team's clinching the A. L. Western division title, 19 September 2001, in Seattle, WA. The team commemorated the loss of lives from the terrorist attack on the US by praying and hoisting the Expand

What's next:

The statue will be officially unveiled on Sept. 3, 2026 at the Center Field Plaza. The team says fans at that Thursday game will be the first to view and interact with the tribute.

That season, the Mariners won 116 games, including the sold-out game against the Angels on Sept. 19, 2001. The league had suspended games for seven days following the 9/11 attacks.

The Seattle Mariners kneel to pray in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks on the US after a 5-0 win against the Anaheim Angels at Safeco Field in Seattle, 19 September, 2001. The Mariners clinched the Expand

Halfway through this game, the Mariners learned that Texas beat Oakland, making the Seattle team the first to clinch their division championship.

Four innings later, the Mariners would win their own game against the Angels. While interacting with the players on the field, an Army veteran, Carl Hamilton, who worked with the Mariners, brought out a large American flag.

Once at home plate, the flag was raised up in the air. Players and crowd members were seen with tears in their eyes during the moment which is now regarded as a defining moment of the season and sports history at large.

