Seattle weather: Dry day Tuesday, showers return tonight

The Brief Seattle’s dry streak has reached 14 days, but showers are expected to return late Tuesday. Freezing rain or snow is possible at mountain passes late Tuesday into Wednesday, with gusty winds developing. Wet conditions continue through the week before a potentially drier, but still unsettled, weekend.



We start off dry on Tuesday, then the chance of showers returns this evening. We have been dry for 14 days now with zero measurable rainfall at SEA Airport. Late Tuesday into Wednesday we could see potential freezing rain at the passes. Winds will be gusty at times Tuesday from the east, then switch to more westerly winds by Wednesday.

What's next:

We will see mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, with showers returning by the late evening hours.

A few showers will start to move in later Tuesday, with snowflakes or freezing rain into early Wednesday.

Winds are forecasted to pick up Wednesday as our next system starts to roll through. Strongest winds will be along the coast and north interior.

Shower chances continue through the rest of the week with milder afternoon temperatures. Snow levels will also be high through Friday, reaching 6000 to 7000ft. Forecast is looking a little drier for the weekend, with a few sprinkles still in the forecast for now.

