Seattle weather: 5 PM sunsets return to western WA

The Brief Seattle’s longest January dry spell on record is 18 days, set in 1901; as of Monday, the region has reached 13 consecutive dry days, tying the modern-century record set just last year. If conditions remain dry through Wednesday, the city will reach 15 days without measurable rain, tying the all-time Sea-Tac Airport record established in 1963. Rain is finally forecast to return Wednesday morning, ending the streak and providing much-needed moisture for a mountain snowpack that currently sits at roughly 50% of its normal depth.



Western Washington continues to slowly climb its way out of the "Big Dark." Tonight will mark the first 5 p.m. sunset of this season! With a few clouds out there, it should make for a picturesque sunset. In just three weeks' time, sunset times will be near 5:30 p.m.

Overnight lows won't be quite as frosty tonight as a few clouds will blanket the area shielding us from the cold temperatures. Many will stay above freezing, with just a few pockets dipping below.

An increase in clouds later tonight will help moderate our morning lows.

Big picture view:

The ridge of high pressure weakened just enough to allow a disturbance to pass north of us in British Columbia, pushing in a few clouds for tonight. However, skies stay dry as no rain is expected.

A weak disturbance to our north increases clouds overnight, but still dry skies. (FOX13 Seattle)

After two weeks with no rainfall in our region, rain finally returns to the forecast Wednesday morning in Seattle.

