Seattle weather: 5 PM sunsets return to western WA
SEATTLE - Western Washington continues to slowly climb its way out of the "Big Dark." Tonight will mark the first 5 p.m. sunset of this season! With a few clouds out there, it should make for a picturesque sunset. In just three weeks' time, sunset times will be near 5:30 p.m.
We are slowly climbing out of the big dark and enjoying our 5pm sunsets.
Overnight lows won't be quite as frosty tonight as a few clouds will blanket the area shielding us from the cold temperatures. Many will stay above freezing, with just a few pockets dipping below.
An increase in clouds later tonight will help moderate our morning lows.
Big picture view:
The ridge of high pressure weakened just enough to allow a disturbance to pass north of us in British Columbia, pushing in a few clouds for tonight. However, skies stay dry as no rain is expected.
A weak disturbance to our north increases clouds overnight, but still dry skies. (FOX13 Seattle)
After two weeks with no rainfall in our region, rain finally returns to the forecast Wednesday morning in Seattle.
Rain finally returns to the forecast Wednesday morning in Seattle. (FOX13 Seattle)
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown
Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests
Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl
Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.