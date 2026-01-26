Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Cloudier Start to the Work Week

Published  January 26, 2026 4:00am PST
Seattle - Monday morning will start out frosty once again as temperatures will be near freezing once again.  Our afternoon highs haven't warmed out of the 40s for the last 5 days.  The trend will continue on Monday as our afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. 

Forecast highs around Western Washington on Monday.

Afternoon highs on Monday will a few degrees shy of average. 

The strong ridge we've been seeing the last week will weaken a bit on Monday as a disturbance passes to our north in British Columbia.  Looks for some more clouds around, but still dry. 

More clouds are forecast for Monday.

A weak disturbance moves across B.C. and will increase clouds on Monday.

The dry stretch of weather rolls on with us not seeing any measurable rainfall at Sea-Tac in almost 2 weeks. If no rain falls by Tuesday of this week, we will tie the longest dry January stretch.

Seattle could tie the all-time record for the longest dry stretch on record for the month of January

Today marks almost two weeks of dry weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some much-needed rain and mountain snow return to our forecast on Wednesday.  A mild southwest wind will allow temperatures to warm into the 50s.

The 7 day forecast for the greater Seattle area.

Rain finally returns to the forecast Wednesday morning in Seattle.

