Seattle Weather: Cloudier Start to the Work Week

Monday morning will start out frosty once again as temperatures will be near freezing once again. Our afternoon highs haven't warmed out of the 40s for the last 5 days. The trend will continue on Monday as our afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s.

Afternoon highs on Monday will a few degrees shy of average.

The strong ridge we've been seeing the last week will weaken a bit on Monday as a disturbance passes to our north in British Columbia. Looks for some more clouds around, but still dry.

A weak disturbance moves across B.C. and will increase clouds on Monday.

The dry stretch of weather rolls on with us not seeing any measurable rainfall at Sea-Tac in almost 2 weeks. If no rain falls by Tuesday of this week, we will tie the longest dry January stretch.

Today marks almost two weeks of dry weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some much-needed rain and mountain snow return to our forecast on Wednesday. A mild southwest wind will allow temperatures to warm into the 50s.