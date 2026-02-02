Washingtonians could get money from generic drugs price fixing settlement

The Brief Washington residents may be eligible for compensation from settlements over generic drug price-fixing. The state secured $17.85 million after two drug companies were found to have inflated prices on common medications. Anyone who purchased certain generic drugs between 2009 and 2019 can check eligibility, with more cases still pending.



Washingtonians could get compensation from price-fixing settlements involving generic prescription drug manufacturers.

Attorney General Nick Brown joined a coalition of 48 states and territories and won $17.85 million in settlements with Lannett and Bausch, two companies that conspired to manipulate drug prices, making consumers pay more than 10 times as much for some drugs, ranging from antibiotic ointment to cancer treatments.

Anyone in Washington who paid for certain generic prescription drugs in the U.S. between May 2009 and December 2019 could be eligible for money from the settlement.

A list of the drugs affected in the scheme is listed below:

"It’s hard to imagine more despicable corporate behavior than conspiring to raise the price of medicine for people who need it," AG Brown said. "We will continue holding these wrongdoers accountable and secure restitution for Washington consumers and businesses."

Additionally, there are ongoing cases against dozens of other companies believed to be involved in the generic drugs price-fixing conspiracy, including Novartis and its generic subsidiary Sandoz.

Washingtonians who purchased one or more of the generic prescription drugs can call 1-866-290-0182, email info@AGGenericDrugs.com , or visit the State Attorneys General Generic Drugs website to check their eligibility.

Washington and Idaho businesses that indirectly purchased the generic prescription drugs may also be eligible for compensation. More information will become available online.

