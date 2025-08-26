Seattle Mariners release 2026 schedule

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have released their 2026 schedule. Fans will see the team start the year against the Guardians and end it with the Angels. There are still regular and specialty games scheduled through September for this year's schedule.



The Seattle Mariners have released their game schedule for next year, kicking off opening night in March 2026. These games will come after a busy year for the Seattle-based team. Highlights include a record-breaking season for Cal Raleigh and the Baseball Hall of Fame induction for Ichiro Suzuki.

Seattle Mariners opening night 2026

First up, the Mariners will face off against the Cleveland Guardians for the home opener on Thursday, Mar. 26. The Mariners will face off against the Ohio-based team for three additional back-to-back games.

Team officials announced the schedule update on social media channels on Tuesday, Aug. 26. "Opening Day at @TMobilePark! Interleague matchups! A home doubleheader!," read the caption to Instagram.

The schedule lays out all the games the Mariners will go to bat for through September 2026. Mariners will face off against the Angels for their last game on Thursday, Sept. 27 following a four-day set of games with the Los Angeles team.

A full look at 2026 dates can be found at the Mariners schedule page.

Back at home, the Mariners still have a slate of 2025 games on their docket, including a three-day battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers to close out the year from Sept. 26-28.

Upcoming Mariners specialty nights:

August

Aug. 26 – Native American Heritage Night: Jersey Giveaway (First 10,000 fans)

September

Sept. 8 – Logan Gilbert Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Sept. 9 - Logan Gilbert Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans), Hello Kitty Night (Get an exclusive Mariners - Hello Kitty Tumbler with the purchase of a themed ticket)

Sept. 10 – Logan Gilbert Funko POP! (First 10,000 fans)

Be sure to plan ahead and purchase your tickets soon, because some games sell out fast. Tickets can be purchased on the Mariners' website.

