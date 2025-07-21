Alaska Airlines flights in and out of Seattle delayed, canceled after IT outage

The Brief An IT outage briefly grounded all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights Sunday night, causing dozens of continued delays and cancllations Monday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. While the ground stop was lifted around 11 p.m. Sunday, the airline anticipates residual impacts as it works to return to normal operations.



Dozens of Alaska Airlines flights into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport continued to be delayed or canceled Monday morning after all flights were briefly grounded Sunday night due to an IT outage.

The airline requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sea-Tac airport on June 14, 2025

The ground stop was lifted and Alaska's operations resumed around 11 p.m. Sunday.

"As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal," an airline official told FOX 13 Seattle.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, Alaska Airlines had 51 canceled flights into and out of Sea-Tac Airport and 69 delays. Horizon had four canceled and one delayed flight.

The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Airlines and FlightAware.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police dashcam video shows triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before crime

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Victim airlifted from Tumwater, WA crash, 18-year-old faces vehicular assault

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

