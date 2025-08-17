Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird honored across city

Sue Bird will be honored across Seattle on Sunday ahead of her official statue unveiling at Climate Pledge Arena. Bird is the first WNBA player honored with a statue.

The 44-year-old WNBA star played with the Seattle Storm from 2002-2022. She is a five-time Olympic gold medalist and made it to the WNBA Championships four times with the team.

On Sunday, Aug. 17, the Hall of Fame inductee started the day of festivities honoring her legacy by raising a "Forever Sue" flag at the Space Needle. Sue Bird Day was declared for three entities in the state: the city of Seattle, King County, and the State of Washington.

Sue Bird raising the flag (Photo courtesy of Space Needle)

The unveiling ceremony for the statue commenced at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Additionally, the first 7,500 fans at tonight's game will receive an original drawing of a classic Sue Bird game-action photo created by local Seattle artist Keegan Hall, courtesy of BECU, according to the Seattle Storm.

Sue Bird and Seattle Storm leadership respond to the statue unveiling

What they're saying:

"For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It’s because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn’t just for me, it’s for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams," said Sue Bird. "I’m thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can’t wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August."

"Sue’s legacy isn’t just written in championships—it’s woven into the fabric of Seattle," said Seattle Storm President & CEO Alisha Valavanis. "Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift—one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated."

Dig deeper:

The New York Native went to UConn before heading out west to join the Storm more than two decades ago. During her career, she received many awards, including the WNBA Sportsmanship Award three times (2011, 2017, and 2018).

In 2024, Bird joined the team’s ownership group in an effort to "continue growing the game and paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive society."

