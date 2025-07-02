Seattle Storm to unveil Sue Bird statue outside Climate Pledge Arena

The Brief The Seattle Storm will unveil a statue honoring WNBA legend Sue Bird on August 17 at Climate Pledge Arena, marking the first such dedication by a WNBA franchise. The event includes a press conference and a free community fan fest, leading up to the "Forever Sue" game against the Mercury. Bird's statue, created by Julie Rotblatt-Amrany, celebrates her 21-season career with the Storm and her impact on women's sports globally.



The Seattle Storm, and Climate Pledge Arena announced that a statue of WNBA legend Sue Bird will be unveiled outside the venue on August 17.

Officials announced the statue will be unveiled on Sunday, August 17, at 10:00 a.m. The Storm is the first WNBA franchise to dedicate a statue to a former player.

"Sue’s legacy isn’t just written in championships—it’s woven into the fabric of Seattle," said Seattle Storm President & CEO Alisha Valavanis. "Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift—one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated."

The unveiling will occur during a press conference at Climate Pledge Arena's West Plaza, with remarks from Storm leaders, city officials and Bird herself.

What they're saying:

"For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It’s because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn’t just for me, it’s for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams," said Sue Bird. "I’m thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can’t wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August."

"Sue Bird is not just one of the greatest basketball players of all time – she is a transformative figure in Seattle’s history and a symbol of what it means to lead with purpose, courage and heart," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "During her incredible 21-season career with the Seattle Storm, she set the bar for excellence and elevated the visibility and impact of women in professional sports across the country. This new statue outside Climate Pledge Arena is a fitting honor for a Seattle champion and icon who has helped shape the identity of our city."

After the ceremony, fans are invited to a free community fan fest starting at 12:00 p.m., leading up to the "Forever Sue" game against the Mercury at 3:00 p.m.

Bird's statue, crafted by Julie Rotblatt-Amrany of Rotblatt Amrany Studio, joins other iconic sports statues at Seattle venues.

Bird played 21 years in the WNBA, and spent her entire career with the Storm.

She is celebrated for her contributions to basketball and her role in elevating women's sports globally. The first 7,500 fans at the game will receive a drawing of Bird by local artist Keegan Hall. Further details on the event will be released in the coming weeks.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Storm.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Car hits pedestrian, power pole in Tacoma; suspected DUI driver arersted

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.