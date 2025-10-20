WSP seeks help finding missing 19-year-old Shelton, WA resident

The Brief A MIPA was issued for 19-year-old Jessica Grahmm of Shelton. Grahmm was last seen around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14 at their home on West Polly Jacobs Lane. They were last seen wearing black pants and a sweatshirt with the work "HUMAN" in rainbow colors.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 19-year-old Shelton resident.

(Washington State Patrol)

According to the WSP, 19-year-old Jessica Grahmm was last seen at their residence on West Polly Jacobs Lane in Shelton at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Grahmm is described as 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen wearing black pants and a sweatshirt with the word "HUMAN" in rainbow colors.

Authorities said Grahmm was not wearing shoes and had removed all piercings before leaving in an unknown direction. They have multiple tattoos, including a poison bottle on their arm, a raccoon on their ankle and a large potion botlle on their calf.

Anyone who sees or knows Grahmm's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 25-037236.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Eugenio Suárez grand slam carries Seattle Mariners to 6-2 win in Game 5 of ALCS

LIVE Game 5 ALCS scores, updates: Seattle Mariners defeat Toronto Blue Jays 6-2

Extra Innings on FOX: Mariners vs Blue Jays ALCS Game 5 Pregame

Mariners look to 'control what they can control' in pivotal ALCS Game 5

Mariners shake up lineup for crucial ALCS Game 5

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.