Tolling changes coming for WA's State Route 167

The Brief New rules for SR 167 Express Toll Lanes start Oct. 20, requiring passes for free carpool and motorcycle use. Tolls range from $1 to $15, with an extra $2 fee for those without a Good To Go Pass. WSDOT plans a 50-mile toll lane system to ease traffic on Seattle's bridges and roads.



Some new changes are in store along the 167 Express Toll Lanes that run north from Puyallup to Renton, and south from Renton to Pacific. In each direction, there is one toll lane up for grabs by those who either qualify to use it or are willing to pay.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 20, however, using the express lanes will look different.

What are the new 167 toll rules?

Anyone can use the lanes, including regular cars, motorcycles and business vans/vehicles. Carpoolers and motorcyclists ride for free. However, they will now be required to display either the Good to Go express pass or motorycle pass.

Other kinds of drivers will need to pay. Those paying will be able to do so with or without a Go Pass. If you do not have a pass, you will be charged an additional $2 fee. Generally speaking, the tolls range from $1 all the way up to $15.

The Go Passes for carpoolers and motorcyclists remain free for a limited time through WSDOT.

SR-167 crash on May 24, 2025

How much will the express tolls cost on SR 167?

The lanes have destination pricing, from entry to exit. WSDOT representatives say this means you will only pay for the distance you are traveling. However, there will also be surge pricing, depending on how officials try to regulate high and low traffic times.

Additionally, the new lanes will have new, uniformed striping systems similar to what is in operation for Interstate 405 traffic already.

More information is available on the WSDOT SR 167 page.

What is next for toll lanes in Washington?

The long-term vision includes a 50-mile toll lane system that would create a system of continuity from SR-512 in Puyallup to help decrease them number of cars on Seattle's aging bridges and busy roads.

