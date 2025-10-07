‘South Hill Rapist’ registers as sex offender in Auburn, WA

The Brief Kevin Coe, known as Spokane's "South Hill Rapist," has registered as a Level 3 sex offender in Auburn after being released from McNeil Island; he is considered "high risk" but experts believe he is unlikely to re-offend due to health issues. Coe, now 78, was convicted for a series of violent rapes in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood from 1978 to 1981, with suspicions of up to 32 victims, though he was sentenced for only four due to overturned convictions. Coe's adult family home is located in Federal Way, but his sex offender registry lists his address in Auburn; he has been incarcerated since 1985.



Spokane's infamous "South Hill Rapist," Kevin Coe — who was released from McNeil Island just last week — has registered as a sex offender at his new home in Auburn.

Coe, now 78, was convicted for a spate of violent rapes in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood that occurred from 1978–1981. He was released to an adult family home in Federal Way, where he registered as a Level 3 sex offender, meaning "high risk."

Despite this, experts told FOX 13 Seattle it's unlikely he will re-offend due to health issues, saying that they don't have enough evidence to keep him on McNeil Island.

The Mayor of Federal Way confirmed Coe's adult family home is located in the city limits, though Coe's sex offender registry address is listed in Auburn.

Kevin Coe in his latest sex offender registry photo. (WASPC)

Who is Kevin Coe?

The backstory:

Coe was a prolific rapist in the late 70s and early 80s in Spokane's South Hill neighborhood. It is believed he may have raped as many as 32 victims, but he was ultimately only sentenced for four of them.

At the time, the State Supreme Court overturned several of his other convictions, arguing the victims had been hypnotized by the police.

Coe had been behind bars since 1985.

