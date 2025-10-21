The Brief A new weather pattern this weekend could bring the first measurable snowfall of the season to Snoqualmie Pass. Historically, first snowfalls at Snoqualmie Pass have ranged from as early as October 9 to as late as December 5. Forecast models show snow levels dropping to around 3,000 feet by Monday, putting Snoqualmie Pass right in the snow zone.



With an incoming weather pattern likely to bring the first snowfall of the season to Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, many are asking what the average conditions are at Seattle's closest ski resort.

With the earliest snowfall on record falling on October 9, 2019 — and the latest on December 5, 2002 — this year’s timing would put us right in the middle of that range, just in time for Halloween festivities.

Keep reading for a month-by-month outlook of average snow totals and conditions at Snoqualmie Pass.

Cars spin out on Snoqualmie Pass during a winter snow storm. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it snow at Snoqualmie Pass?

What's next:

Windy and wet conditions will move into the region on Friday and Saturday, bringing showers and lower temperatures that could linger through the weekend.

Weather models heading into next week's workweek show the likelihood of lowering snow levels around this time. Snow levels could fall to about 4,000 feet on Sunday and even down to 3,000 feet on Monday.

If these models pan out as they are showing Tuesday, Snoqualmie Pass would receive its first measurable snowfall of the season.

Snow levels will drop early next week to below Snoqualmie Pass. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What are the average snow totals per month at Snoqualmie Pass?

Historical snowfall totals at Snoqualmie Pass are updated at the ski resort's website.

November

There are typically just three snowfall days. The biggest event is usually 18 inches, with an average base depth of 12 inches. For max base depth, the Summit will average 34 inches in any given year.

December

Typical snowfall days: 10

Biggest event: 29"

Average base depth: 38"

Max base depth: 93"

January

Typical snowfall days: 12

Biggest event: 22"

Average base depth: 56"

Max base depth: 95"

February

Typical snowfall days: 11

Biggest event: 26"

Average base depth: 72"

Max base depth: 108"

March

Typical snowfall days: 10

Biggest event: 13"

Average base depth: 82"

Max base depth: 126"

April

Typical snowfall days: 4

Biggest event: 15"

Average base depth: 70"

Max base depth: 170"

First Snoqualmie Pass snowfalls recorded each year since 2017

2024 – Nov. 1

2023 – Oct. 25

2022 – Oct. 26

2021 – Nov. 6

2020 – Oct. 24

2019 – Oct. 9

2018 – Nov. 10

2017 – Oct. 12

Where to buy Summit at Snoqualmie season passes

Season passes for the Summit at Snoqualmie are available now.

The resort is also included on the Ikon Pass, which is currently on sale.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

Teen found hiding in closet after 2 people found dead in Pierce County home

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.